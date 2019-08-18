Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Contrasting side by side

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 149 3.24 N/A 7.87 21.21 ArcBest Corporation 31 0.23 N/A 2.28 13.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and ArcBest Corporation. ArcBest Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is currently more expensive than ArcBest Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0.00% 23% 17.2% ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArcBest Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, ArcBest Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcBest Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and ArcBest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

$156.67 is Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.44%. ArcBest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 5.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ArcBest Corporation seems more appealing than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and ArcBest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 97.08%. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of ArcBest Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22% ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64%

For the past year Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. had bullish trend while ArcBest Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats ArcBest Corporation.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.