Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stock Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake; Southern Co (SO) Holding Held by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,030 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93M, up from 262,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, down from 7,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $169.65. About 417,074 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,250 shares to 164,311 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 16,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Com invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rare Infra Ltd stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 47,126 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,758 shares. Parsec Financial has 4,459 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 4,656 shares. Davy Asset Ltd owns 7,767 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 1,309 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 5,930 shares. Community Bank Na holds 9,192 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 177,422 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 22,465 shares to 39,863 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 134,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81 million for 19.64 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.