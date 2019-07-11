Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake Has Upped by London Co Of Virginia; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT)

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 772,377 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.52M, up from 769,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.88. About 302,780 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 1.40M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 104,806 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 18,662 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,725 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 106,444 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 873,982 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 71,067 are held by Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 9,713 shares stake. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 66,300 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.34% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 18,191 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc stated it has 5,477 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,140 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 16,439 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,143 shares to 497,548 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,814 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Investment Advisor holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 68,385 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 13,648 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 295,734 shares. 1.68M are held by Towle. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 8.85 million shares. Amp has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 175,297 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 778,800 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 7,439 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 99,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 11,500 shares. Zebra Capital Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 10,893 shares. 19,557 were reported by Cambridge Rech Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 351,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

