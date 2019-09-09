Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Position by $1.48 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose While Baxter Bros Decreased Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 41,245 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 51,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $164.96. About 206,907 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.35. About 466,340 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18 million for 44.74 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $171.78 million for 19.09 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 138,540 shares to 430,455 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 409,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,792 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.1% or 2,806 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jefferies Grp Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,823 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 4,452 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.19% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 16,902 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp holds 145,742 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 0.02% or 20,556 shares. Gru owns 129,886 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1,975 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 131,983 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mackay Shields stated it has 3,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 3,314 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 106,444 shares.