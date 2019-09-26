Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Position; West Coast Financial Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position by $341,352; Share Price Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 62,155 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28M, up from 49,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 331,150 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.99. About 2.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc (Put) by 58,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.03 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 60,275 shares to 156,631 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).