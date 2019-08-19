Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Position by $1.91 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Credit Capital Investments Trimmed by $675,000 Its Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 13,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 11,596 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 24,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 218,996 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 26.54 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 130,637 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is ‘Very Strong’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line Announces $0.17 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.23 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

