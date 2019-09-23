Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Price Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Raised Position by $5.18 Million; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increases Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 144,318 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 117,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 1.66 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51M, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.9. About 56,407 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,281 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 15,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Co holds 11,981 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 66,024 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 150,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 104,967 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 119,484 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 731,188 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 116,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Emory University has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Millennium Management Ltd Com invested in 513,510 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 210,012 shares to 202,693 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 169,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,214 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 7,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 68,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.06% or 100,000 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.06% or 122,488 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 5,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 29,100 shares. Finance Engines Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 71,498 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 649,841 shares stake. Bluestein R H Co invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Blackrock reported 6.30 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 16,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wesbanco National Bank reported 26,009 shares. Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

