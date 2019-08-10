Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Valuation Rose While Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $409,248; Cortland Advisers Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Has Cut by $22.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 1,511 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 544,882 shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AS YRC’s Workers Chew Over Contract, Management Tries To Change The Pricing Narrative – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Old Dominion Sees Continued Tonnage Weakness In July – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.56% or 37,400 shares. Gideon Capital has 3,314 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 605 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 0.02% or 26,617 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.21% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Landscape Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,511 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,632 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc has 36,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 177,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 58 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,915 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 18,182 shares to 20,859 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asst Infltn Lkd Inm (WIA) by 37,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.02 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.