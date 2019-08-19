Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holder Palisade Capital Management Upped Holding; Compass Minerals Int (CMP) Stock Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $562.40 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 3,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 153,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 149,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 735,003 shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (CMP) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 46,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 billion, up from 35,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Compass Minerals Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 183,758 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Announces Kevin S. Crutchfield as New President and CEO, Effective May 7th; Will Serve as Board Member – StreetInsider.com” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition and Marrone Bio Innovations collaborate to develop specialty plant nutrition solutions enhanced with microorganisms – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,080 on Thursday, March 28. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 76,634 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested 0.29% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Country Club Trust Na owns 39,029 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 3.51M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.77M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 337,444 shares. Shapiro Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1.78M shares. Parsons Management Ri stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Toth Advisory Corp invested in 2,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 8 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 81,692 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 4,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,183 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 77 shares to 63,198 shares, valued at $3.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,106 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,108 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 697,423 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.13% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 17,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 23,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 21 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 61,925 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj has invested 0.71% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 8,755 are held by Counselors Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 873,982 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 24,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 3,137 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 79,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 46,615 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triad transportation company fined for air pollution in California – Triad Business Journal” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.