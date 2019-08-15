Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $5.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Its Stake

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.64 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 36,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 106,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 143,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $162.15. About 478,488 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,165 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 37,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins Co owns 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 24,560 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.17% or 30,785 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,413 shares stake. Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,168 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 140,590 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 623,528 shares. Boys Arnold & has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Associated Banc has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,653 shares to 410,504 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Editas (EDIT) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene, Amgen, Gilead Impress in Q2, Other Pipeline Updates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Raises Gudiance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 146,258 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $81.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.68 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Forbes Names Old Dominion Freight Line ‘World’s Best Employer’ – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,605 were reported by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 9,844 shares. Pension Service reported 3,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 104,806 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc has 2.99% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 24,459 shares. Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,746 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 87,811 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 126,911 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 71,971 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 78,795 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.