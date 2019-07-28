Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Stake by $82.42 Million; Fairpointe Capital Increased Stake in Owens Corning (OC) as Market Value Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 68,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.37M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 572,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439.61M, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line Selected as No. 1 National LTL Carrier for Quality by MASTIO for Ninth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) by 5,607 shares to 60,558 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 74,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.