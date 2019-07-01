Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Stock Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.44 Million Its Stake; Stephens Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $651,105

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $149.65. About 110,389 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 6,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 50,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 1.32M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 99,297 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 18,955 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hrt Finance Ltd Com owns 2,924 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 16,344 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,875 shares. Somerset Tru holds 25,577 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Confluence Management Lc holds 1.35% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 758,839 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 6,992 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2,550 are owned by Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 479,427 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.48% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 19.54 million shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 36,530 shares to 193,403 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity. SEIF MARGARET K sold $271,269 worth of stock.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.56 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.