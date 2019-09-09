Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Share Price Rose While Rk Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.44 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Maintains Position in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 561,674 shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.68M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 935,574 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Co has invested 7.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 7.59% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 7,000 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,590 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lincoln Natl owns 26,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 5.41 million shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hodges Capital reported 12,500 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communication Ltd owns 25,726 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 873,693 shares stake. Wade G W & holds 9,193 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $171.78 million for 19.33 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 697,423 shares. 553 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 17,574 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 3,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,320 were reported by Utah Retirement. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 7,468 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.2% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,902 shares. 2,130 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co. 4,600 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Federated Invsts Pa holds 24,679 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 40,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.