Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Holding by $22.39 Million; As Vishay (VSH) Valuation Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake by $848,176

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Vishay (VSH) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 53,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 239,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 186,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Vishay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 758,387 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Comml MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, down from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 283,878 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Updates Second Quarter 2019 Guidance and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Its Smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors for Under the Hood Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Delivers Stable Inductance and Saturation at Temps to +180 °C and Current to 150 A – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces Global Cost Reduction and Management Rejuvenation Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) by 312,323 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $70.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 110,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,284 shares, and cut its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Euclidean Tech Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Lsv Asset invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 534,372 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Affinity Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Nomura Hldgs Incorporated reported 12,104 shares stake. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). 15,087 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 600 shares. Palouse Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Ameriprise reported 911,654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 33,875 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 3,875 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 19,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,399 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 231,927 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Smithfield Tru invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt owns 5,533 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). British Columbia invested in 46,844 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2,000 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy New (NYSE:VLO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.