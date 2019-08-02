Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC); Macom Technology S (MTSI) Shares Rose While Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Position

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Macom Technology S (MTSI) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 362,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 69,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 431,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Macom Technology S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.82 million shares traded or 75.14% up from the average. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Bank Expands ATM Access For Customers Nationwide At 7-Eleven® Stores – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Enjoy the rally, but don’t get ‘greedy,’ PNC’s Jeff Mills says – CNBC” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,493 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim owns 648,265 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 61,246 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). American Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 13,555 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 75,700 shares. Mai Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,745 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown stated it has 8,449 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,592 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 51,700 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 1.02M shares or 0.15% of the stock. 219,972 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Miller Investment Mngmt LP owns 22,060 shares. First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 458,418 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 223,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $68,320 was sold by Croteau John.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank reported 83,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management holds 54 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 249,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 313,778 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 203,808 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229,497 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 69,189 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 2.06M shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd invested in 0% or 87,108 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 31,297 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 1.55 million shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.09% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).