Old Dominion Capital Management Upped J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $592,180; Kynikos Associates LP Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.32 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 1.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $204.71. About 4.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares to 15,345 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

