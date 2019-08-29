Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $1.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cleararc Capital Holding in American Tower (AMT) Upped by $618,580

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.92. About 689,455 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 7,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $230.75. About 618,496 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

