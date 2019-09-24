Old Dominion Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $305,520; As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Share Value Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 114,773 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 96,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 234,359 shares traded or 73.74% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 63,312 shares to 337,457 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 37,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,484 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 753,797 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt. Florida-based Ruggie has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.99M shares. Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 11,684 shares. Hood River Mgmt owns 281,497 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,921 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,952 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 3,503 shares. New York-based Cap Management Associates Ny has invested 0.7% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset stated it has 58,500 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.71% or 367,568 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.28% or 1.66M shares. First LP holds 6,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

