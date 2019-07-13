Old Dominion Capital Management Raised Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position; Catchmark Timber Trust Has 1.32 Sentiment

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 44 decreased and sold equity positions in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The funds in our database now own: 33.92 million shares, down from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 3,188 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 8,301 shares with $1.14M value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $64.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Laffer Invests has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 59,390 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments has 0.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 68,088 shares. Williams Jones And Llc has 39,259 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc stated it has 137,630 shares. 367,970 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,521 shares. Caprock Gru holds 5,318 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 14,645 shares stake. Sageworth Tru Communications holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. First National Com accumulated 23,069 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 95,991 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares. 5,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 881,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 3.13 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Park Circle Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 101,000 shares.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,833.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% EPS growth.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $494.76 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.