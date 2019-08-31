Old Dominion Capital Management Position In J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Was Has Lifted; Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $614,835; Market Valuation Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 64,876 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 70,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann State Bank has invested 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wills Fincl Gru Inc accumulated 12,193 shares or 0.84% of the stock. New Vernon Ltd owns 4,253 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Ltd has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Cap reported 45,710 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 9,742 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.23% or 585,920 shares. 2,571 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.47% or 131,255 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.09% or 2,319 shares in its portfolio. Qv Investors holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.06% or 3,749 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 18,638 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,875 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares to 67,916 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to report earnings on October, 23.