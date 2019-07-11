Old Dominion Capital Management Maintains Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Markston International Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 4.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.97. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 4,300 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,799 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 80,421 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.2% or 4.12 million shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 1.10M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group Inc holds 525 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 548,850 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 846,320 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Company New York accumulated 2,242 shares. 251,297 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.02% stake. Birch Hill Inv Ltd holds 2,192 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 267,202 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,112 shares to 52,517 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,139 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,848 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 16,418 shares stake. Westend Ltd Liability Company has 341,501 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 5.73 million shares. Whitnell & has 8,881 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Inc Limited Company reported 32,444 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated invested in 28,934 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Cincinnati Corporation reported 60,000 shares. Arga Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 34,367 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.06 million shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 19,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 121,274 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 114,650 shares. Beacon Capital accumulated 50 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares to 37,493 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.