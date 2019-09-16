Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $829,020; Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $172.75. About 593,185 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 664,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 156,470 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 820,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 592,780 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 95,374 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons to Hold Xerox (XRX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 25,567 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 972,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 727,278 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 510,770 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability holds 37,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,586 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lateef Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% stake. Clearline Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 17,373 shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 13.50 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.