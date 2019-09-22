Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by $306,240 as Shares Rose; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Increased Southwest (LUV) Position by $555,000 as Stock Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Southwest (LUV) by 173.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Southwest for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71 million shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACKNOWLEDGES ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE 2018-09-51 BY FAA TO AIRLINES OPERATING CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance, a Ohio-based fund reported 171,050 shares. Heritage Corporation stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 500 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 62,071 shares. American Research Mngmt Communications owns 1.06% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,340 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.35% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 1.67% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 250 are held by Timber Creek Capital Lc. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chilton Investment Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 14 are held by Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Corporation has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Morgan Stanley invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capital City Trust Company Fl invested in 0.45% or 6,618 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment House Limited Co owns 17,425 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd owns 21,923 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 422,975 shares. Fdx invested in 4,905 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 27,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,447 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 177 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 89,393 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 138,004 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,030 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 555,020 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.05% or 7.60M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amer Century has invested 0.27% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,708 shares.