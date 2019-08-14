Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Markel (MKL) Stake by $496,548 as Shares Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.06. About 25,065 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 78.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 48,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 61,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 33.27M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 938,984 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.02% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 0.03% or 260 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,941 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,790 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 1,985 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited invested in 0.05% or 779 shares. Savant Cap Lc accumulated 0.05% or 250 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,553 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company reported 27 shares stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 9,803 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 79,195 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel Corporation To Launch New Retrocessional ILS Platform – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 96,282 shares. Bridgeway Management accumulated 1.27% or 2.46 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 361,648 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.36% or 28,715 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 200,983 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tx reported 0.22% stake. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Llc reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 8.37M shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gideon Advisors Incorporated holds 79,942 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.18% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.11% or 323,044 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,128 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).