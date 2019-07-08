Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by $1.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 9.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,960 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $229.51. About 774,807 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynerba Stock Soars on Cannabidiol Patent for Autism Spectrum Disorder – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AstraZeneca Gives Detailed Data From Calquence Leukemia Study – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amicus Therapeutics’ Stock Perked Up in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.68 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,188 shares to 8,301 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,801 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fort Lp holds 0.05% or 1,137 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 396 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Ltd stated it has 5,000 shares. Wafra owns 44,430 shares. Stifel holds 184,347 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 1,232 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 8,391 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 39,366 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 4,781 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 618,187 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares to 66,022 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4.84 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Llc holds 261,841 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated has 5.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 118,563 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 518,435 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 46,300 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 2,200 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2,452 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,160 shares. Greystone Managed Inc invested in 219,335 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 34,340 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 438,287 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 148,217 were accumulated by North Amer Management Corp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.