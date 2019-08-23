Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Its Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Holding by $941,499; Market Value Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Increased Holding by $24.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 273,306 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 1.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 14,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD).