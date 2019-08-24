Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake; Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Shorts Up By 1.06%

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. ANIX’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 50,800 avg volume, 22 days are for Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s short sellers to cover ANIX’s short positions. The SI to Anixa Biosciences Inc’s float is 6.86%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 49,399 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) stake by 28.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 6,061 shares as Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 14,960 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 21,021 last quarter. Biogen Idec Inc now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company has market cap of $83.20 million. The firm develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 19.92% above currents $225.85 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Goldman Sachs downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $286 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock or 118,342 shares.

