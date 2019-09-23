Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stake By $306,240; Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Auto Data Processing (ADP) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as Auto Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 5,580 shares with $923,000 value, down from 7,436 last quarter. Auto Data Processing now has $69.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $160.56. About 394,309 shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 17.20% above currents $41.17 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, June 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. Raymond James upgraded the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, August 28 to “Strong Buy” rating. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $48.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 48.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ellington Management Lc holds 0.08% or 11,400 shares. 5,270 are owned by Signaturefd. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). B Riley Wealth Management owns 28,331 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 216 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 291,339 shares. Edge Wealth Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 62 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.25% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 9,363 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,104 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 1,855 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 88,091 shares.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 568,750 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.18 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.