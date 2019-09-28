Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $305,520; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increased Domtar (UFS) Position by $303,556; Stock Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 20,182 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 681,451 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar reported 0.48% stake. Bridges Mgmt Inc stated it has 131,845 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 3,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alethea Mngmt Limited Company invested in 6,334 shares. Beech Hill Advsr owns 23,506 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lynch & Associates In has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc owns 382,414 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 58,873 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Paw Capital Corp stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bonness Entertainment Incorporated owns 36,887 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Ckw Finance Grp Inc reported 7,454 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated invested in 1.76% or 324,844 shares. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1.18 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 796,115 shares stake.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 28,582 shares to 11,606 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,941 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,830 are owned by Brinker Capital Inc. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 2,606 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 465,137 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,825 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 1,589 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Systematic Financial LP reported 0.67% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 3,129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 167,331 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). The Tennessee-based Td Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 566 shares stake.

