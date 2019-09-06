Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Its Bp Adr (BP) Position by $428,710; Conestoga Capital Advisors Increased Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding by $561,145; Valuation Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 5.90 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Fast — CERAWeek Market Talk; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 588,637 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, up from 582,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 248,921 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 135,347 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 48,148 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.58M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 232,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited holds 397,444 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 37,120 shares stake. 9,355 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company. 23,388 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 3,151 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 36,686 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Co. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 9,721 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).