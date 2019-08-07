Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted By $395,850 Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding; Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Shorts Down By 33.52%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS) had a decrease of 33.52% in short interest. SNSS’s SI was 736,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.52% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 996,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s short sellers to cover SNSS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.768. About 155,076 shares traded. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 61.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SNSS News: 05/03/2018 BOXER CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conferen; 08/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNSS); 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8th to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 27/03/2018 – BSI Financial Services Selects Sunesis for Vendor Management Efforts

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $55.70 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) rating on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $6 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”.

