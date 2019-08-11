Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted By $361,390 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Last Week Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Utilities A had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 2,545 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 24,983 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 22,438 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.17% above currents $132.04 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And owns 8,550 shares. 1.64M are owned by Comgest Glob Sas. Perritt Capital Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delaware-based Lau Assoc Limited Liability has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utah Retirement System owns 507,313 shares. Kistler has invested 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd reported 1,721 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 59,195 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. 147,631 were accumulated by Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,109 shares. Lifeplan Grp invested in 1,537 shares. Barton Inv Management holds 0.5% or 21,509 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 12.71 million shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt reported 1.93% stake. Moreover, Mathes has 2.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Canadian Utilities’s (TSE:CU) Share Price Down By 13%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Canadian Utilities Limitedâ€™s (TSE:CU) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Utilities agrees to sell Canadian power business for $835 million – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Surge Exploration 2019/2020 Plans Include a Focus on BC Gold – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.