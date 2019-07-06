Old Dominion Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC); Veritable LP Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $413,590; Valuation Rose

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,566 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 145,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Content Is King And It Will Rule The Direction Of AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru invested in 1.66% or 147,638 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 1.87% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.50 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Rech And Management Inc holds 16,770 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 0.22% or 10,908 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Addison Cap has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btc Management owns 132,664 shares. Bokf Na has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 350,310 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,290 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.23% or 1.16 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 80,643 shares to 44,667 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 36,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,222 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,960 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).