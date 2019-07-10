Old Dominion Capital Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Northpointe Capital Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.49. About 8.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc analyzed 53,466 shares as the company's stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 133,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $197.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 10.15M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 18,148 shares. 603,604 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,579 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 137,235 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,986 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc owns 667,278 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.23 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.21% or 96,682 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Marvin And Palmer has 2.83% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 90,925 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 0.05% or 5,626 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 40,786 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,936 shares to 52,202 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).