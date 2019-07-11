Old Dominion Capital Management Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped Amphenol (APH) Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,983 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 22,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17851.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 408,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 924,145 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares to 20,875 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,493 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

