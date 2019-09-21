Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $24.97 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 161,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 6,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, down from 167,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 802,110 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.86M for 31.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman owns 0.46% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 12,828 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,146 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Element Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,673 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.24% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 3,462 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 3,100 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 27,991 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,952 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc owns 168,994 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Haverford Tru holds 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 1,485 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation invested 0.69% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co invested in 0.61% or 14,741 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.08% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 152,621 shares to 450,500 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).