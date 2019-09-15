Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $305,520; Valuation Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $1.63 Million; Market Value Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 56,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 197,258 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Lc. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 144,577 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc invested in 11,113 shares. Covington reported 330,338 shares stake. Wade G W And has 46,901 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,900 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scholtz And Ltd Liability has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,530 shares. Family Firm accumulated 3,529 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bonness Enterprises invested 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 54,669 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Timber Hill Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rench Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.62M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 90.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Machy Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 16,253 shares to 116,637 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).