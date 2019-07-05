Old Dominion Capital Management Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has Trimmed by $9.14 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 53,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.22M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.63. About 585,116 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 158,849 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chem Bankshares accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De owns 480,094 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.05% or 7.42 million shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 199,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,753 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,130 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,598 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 10,675 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 449,569 shares to 957,518 shares, valued at $81.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 16,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).