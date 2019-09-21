Old Dominion Capital Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; Group One Trading LP Increases Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 782.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 46,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 52,963 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 6,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 3.68 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) by 18,900 shares to 134,200 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (Put) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

