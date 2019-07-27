Old Dominion Capital Management Holding in Intuit (INTU) Has Cut by $1.05 Million; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holder Opaleye Management Has Upped Its Position by $6.53 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.82M market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 815,338 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 270,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 151,886 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 72,411 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 117,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 683 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 96,165 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Bridger Mgmt holds 2.55% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 4.00M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 10,185 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 281,377 shares. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 3.28M were reported by State Street.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Management has 287,787 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Los Angeles Equity stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,027 shares. One Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5,300 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1,463 shares. Strs Ohio owns 379,414 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 8,703 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.36% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Carderock Management Inc owns 22,437 shares. 34 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc. Assetmark Inc stated it has 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,674 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).