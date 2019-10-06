Old Dominion Capital Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Trimmed by $829,020; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.20 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09M, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 799,613 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis holds 1.22% or 12,823 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Independent Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,462 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 33,465 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Covington Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,533 were reported by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Tru Co. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1,371 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru Co invested 1.41% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kj Harrison Prtnrs holds 0.53% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested in 52,414 shares. Lakewood Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 385,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 5.15% or 237,798 shares. Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Decatur Cap Management invested in 36,856 shares. Amer Century stated it has 839,903 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 25 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 13,856 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 18,293 shares. Nbt State Bank N A owns 11,230 shares. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.11% or 118,294 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.70 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Trust Communication Of Vermont has invested 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 249,672 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 194,798 shares to 953,651 shares, valued at $53.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.