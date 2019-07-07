Old Dominion Capital Management Holding In Bp Adr (BP) Was Has Raised; As Power Integrations (POWI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 155,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 80,498 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Litasco director of trading departs as reshuffle continues; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 26/04/2018 – SOCAR,BP IN NEW OUTPUT SHARING PACT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 30/03/2018 – BP limits rise in chief ‘s pay to keep shareholders on board

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,610 shares to 85,912 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity.