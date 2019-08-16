Old Dominion Capital Management Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; Spirit Of America Management Continues to Hold Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.23 million shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 60.93M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Limited Liability has 2.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,745 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 284,156 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 16,483 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Valmark Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,025 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,225 shares. Davenport Co invested in 1.72M shares. Weik Mngmt owns 20,905 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 104,099 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sterling Invest holds 26,648 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trillium Asset Limited has 867,471 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 194,686 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp accumulated 883,954 shares. First Com reported 0.3% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.41% or 323,173 shares in its portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,100 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.