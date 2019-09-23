Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $305,520; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Moreno Evelyn V Has Increased Its Position by $1.05 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 2.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1780.75. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct invested in 4.32% or 12,770 shares. Oakmont Corporation reported 17% stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Lc holds 604,305 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.12% or 5,060 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,629 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. South State Corp holds 8,254 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Co Lc holds 2.09% or 6,108 shares. Prentiss Smith Comm accumulated 207 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc accumulated 8,069 shares or 7.96% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.84% or 219,130 shares. City Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim Limited has 29,126 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,435 shares to 1,780 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA) by 26,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,174 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aspen Investment has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,291 shares. Howard Management reported 4,974 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 42,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alberta Invest Management accumulated 665,800 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 749,934 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 1.65M shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability owns 12,263 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore owns 35,824 shares. 7,350 were accumulated by Guardian Advsr L P. Miles Capital invested in 9,174 shares. Cadence Mngmt holds 70,947 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2.85 million shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 30,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.