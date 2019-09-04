Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position by $507,375; Shares Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 7.03M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 45,280 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70M, up from 16,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.72. About 631,711 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 68,372 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 47,872 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios accumulated 0.44% or 4,449 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 5,464 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 80,953 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 155,715 shares. Wright Ser Inc owns 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,193 shares. Mai accumulated 0.03% or 2,397 shares. Transamerica Finance Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 3 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,244 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer reported 11,261 shares. Brandywine Mgmt owns 213,760 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8,800 shares to 2,575 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 36,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,771 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.19% or 110.95M shares. Adage Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.16% or 1.43M shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 335,169 shares. Osborne Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 161,250 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Int Ca, California-based fund reported 102,285 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canal Insur Co reported 100,000 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 10,215 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 13,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glynn Cap Lc stated it has 24,803 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Inv Counsel has 182,713 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 12,504 shares. Prospector Partners stated it has 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc owns 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 43,721 shares.

