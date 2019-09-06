Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Baxter International (BAX) Holder Mairs & Power Trimmed Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $289.57. About 697,601 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 62,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 664,797 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.06M, down from 727,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 1.91 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Llc has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 18,104 shares. Gabelli Advisers Incorporated has 2,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.21M are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. 132,676 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Com. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 806 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 32.44 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 8,567 were accumulated by Btc Cap Management Incorporated. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,174 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 942,245 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 91,266 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 27,156 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alps reported 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,363 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $151.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 52,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

