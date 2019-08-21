Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Holding by $941,499; Karp Capital Management Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $339.6. About 2.55M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 2.06 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Blair William Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Samlyn Cap Lc holds 217,008 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 122,548 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 60,800 shares. Commerce Retail Bank invested 0.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fmr reported 2.46 million shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 2.68M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) holds 0.16% or 79,005 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 3,804 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1,000 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares to 28,934 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

