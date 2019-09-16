Old Dominion Capital Management Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF) Sentiment Is 1.19

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 5,360 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 92,530 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 87,170 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $246.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 75 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 63 sold and decreased holdings in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 27.65 million shares, up from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 361,584 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability. Coastline Trust Com holds 0.6% or 72,412 shares. Forte Limited Com Adv has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cls Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,876 shares. American Money Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.91% or 290,506 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc owns 6,760 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) reported 981,790 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karp Cap Mgmt holds 37,885 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,470 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.57 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 10,141 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.61% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 4.10% above currents $59.56 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $7.27 million for 42.82 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 24,475 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 536,059 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,040 shares.

