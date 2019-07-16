Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) as Stock Declined; Denali Advisors Raised Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $6.22 Million; Share Price Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 6.23M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by 966.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 335,672 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK)

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 55,600 shares to 180,617 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 14,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.95M for 28.60 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.