Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.05 Million Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed By $917,865 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 37,493 shares with $9.33M value, down from 41,745 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $71.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 7,845 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 594,525 shares with $70.12M value, down from 602,370 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) stake by 186,520 shares to 675,137 valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 50,166 shares and now owns 385,064 shares. Apergy Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Trust Inv Advsr Ltd owns 24,339 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Company owns 136,530 shares. Weybosset Research & Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,550 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 283,109 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,731 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 221,797 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv reported 5.47% stake. Jnba Financial holds 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 35,830 shares. S Muoio And Limited Co owns 10,643 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,721 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 38,107 shares. Osterweis Capital reported 360,305 shares. Moreover, Hwg has 6.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley reported 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.18% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cap Investment Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 8,619 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Panagora Asset Management holds 603,604 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 55,010 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Numerixs Inv holds 5,428 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited holds 2,439 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 0.87% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 102,492 shares. Davis R M Incorporated stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Ltd has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,768 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP has invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit had 21 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) stake by 1,695 shares to 7,910 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 9,970 shares and now owns 25,527 shares. Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.